Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the crucial role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy, emphasizing that agricultural development is essential for national progress and prosperity.
He was speaking at the 16th International Food, Hospitality, and Beverages Industry Exhibition and Conference in Lahore today.
He highlighted the expo’s significance in showcasing Pakistani products to the global market and reiterated the administration’s commitment to boosting exports. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for Pakistani products to meet international standards and to promote the “Made in Pakistan” brand worldwide.
Ahsan Iqbal also underscored the importance of policy continuity for the country’s development.