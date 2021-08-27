Development activities in full gear, will be further fast tracked in days to come: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan has said development activities are in full gear across the country and these will be further fast tracked in the days to come.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, talking about his ministry’s three years performance, Omar Ayub Khan pointed out that we negotiated portfolio of fourteen billion dollars with different financial institutions and now projects are being implemented with the cooperation of provinces in different sectors. He said an Asian Development Bank’s project of seven to eight billion dollar is also in the implementation phase.