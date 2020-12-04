Development of Gwadar to bring prosperity in Balochistan: Rasheed

Islamabad, December 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says development of Gwadar will bring prosperity in Balochistan. He was talking to newsmen in Quetta alongside Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri. Speaking on the occasion, the Qasim Khan Suri said that Sheikh Rasheed will play his role in the uplift of railways in Balochistan.

