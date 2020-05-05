DG ISPR warns India’s unchecked violations on LoC worsening situation in region

May 5, 2020

Islamabad, May 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has warned that India’s unchecked violations on the Line of Control are worsening the situation in region. In an interview with a private news channel, he said India through this posture is trying to externalize its internal situation through media rhetoric.

He said situation has become very serious in view of the Indian Army’s behaviour and statements of Indian leadership. DG ISPR termed the Indian allegations of infiltration as well as transporting COVID-19 into India as ridiculous. He said the uprising in occupied Kashmir is indigenous and there is no reason of any kind of infiltration.

He said international community has appreciated Pakistan’s measures towards minorities’ rights and the iconic steps like opening up the Kartarpur border. Major General Babar Iftikhar also urged the world to focus on the worsening human rights situation in India that could go out of control any time and have serious impact on the regional peace. He said on the special directives of Chief of Army Staff, the military is extended its support to civil administration to control spread of the virus.

