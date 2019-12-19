DG PBC lauds role of Radio Pakistan in promoting peace, tolerance

December 19, 2019

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Samina Waqar says Radio Pakistan is playing vital role in promoting peace, tolerance and forbearance in society through its programs.

Addressing a Prize Distribution Ceremony at PBC Rawalpindi on Thursday, she said Radio Pakistan is an important medium of communication for all segments of the society.

The Director General said that progress and development is possible, if we broadcast Radio’s programs in lines with demands of new era.

Hailing the performance of Radio’s employees, she emphasized on hard work to produce best content for the listeners.

Source: Radio Pakistan

