News Ticker: Dialogue only way to peace in IIOJK: Farooq AbdullahIndian police head constable dies after falling unconscious in SrinagarSindh Rangers establish Heat Stroke Centers in KarachiGovt striving to resolve public issues on priority basis: Punjab CMArmy Chief, Azerbaijan’s FM discuss regional stabilityPak Army takes steps to promote girls education in North WaziristanKarachi Rating Agency Maintains Negative Outlook on Khushhali Microfinance Bank’s Debt InstrumentVIS Maintains Ratings of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Notes Challenges and Recovery EffortsADB Allocates $180 Million for Infrastructure Development in Sindh’s Coastal AreasVIS Ends Broker Management Rating for Alpha CapitalPakistan Army improves education facilities in GwadarPM expresses satisfaction on positive trajectory of relations between Pakistan, AzerbaijanPakistan launches second satellite, PakSat MM1, from ChinaPakistan, Azerbaijan reiterate commitment to improve bilateral cooperationActing President for providing relief to people in budgetDefence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism, extremismInterior Minister meets Mayor of LondonFormation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to securityPTI leaders and lawyers booked in Khawar Maneka attack caseInterior Minister calls for national support for cricket teamPM, KP Governor discuss provincial mattersPower Minister directs to minimize loadshedding durationInterMinisterial Committee reviews Remission Policy 2002 reformsPM congratulates entire nation on launch of Pakistan’s second communication satellite, Paksat MM1CTD kills two terrorists of banned outfit in Lakki Marwat41,477 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi ArabiaKP governor meets PM Shehbaz, Acting President GillaniMinor boy killed in bus, motorcycle collision in KasurBJP regime seizes properties worth crores of two more KashmirisLHC seeks reply from Punjab government over wheat procurement issuesVerdict reserved on Khan’s plea for phone access to kids in jailPakistan determined to wipe out extremism, terrorism: Khawaja AsifSindh Cabinet okays 100 acres for inclusive city, SBOSS business registry, incentivise Evehicles registrationCM announces two AI Lab for Sufa varsityBlack Day observed against higher education budgetPakistani Youth Can Do Wonders if Provided Right Platforms, Resources: Rana MashhoodTikTok hosts Creator Focus Group to evaluate and strengthen user safety on platformPoliovirus found in five more sewage samplesProjects underway to provide opportunities to youth: MashhoodSouthern Sindh likely to get above normal rainfall590,445 illegal Afghans so far repatriated to AfghanistanKashmiris being victimized for demanding right to self-determination: APHCImran Khan acquitted in two more cases of May 9 violencePunjab introduces new transfer policy for teachersPunjab Assembly session summoned on June 3Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperationSummer vacations announced for colleges, universitiesPakistan focusing on competitiveness to increase share in int’l market: EnvoyYoung boy, sister die after eating toxic noodles in LahoreDawood Lawrencepur Limited to Conduct AGM on May 29BankIslami Pakistan Limited (Second Entry) Announces Book ClosureHabib Bank Limited Announces AGM and Closure of Transfer BooksFateh Sports Wear Ltd Sets AGM for June 10Pakistan Stock Exchange Observes Decline Across Major IndicesHonda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd. Declares 65% Dividend; AGM Scheduled for Late JuneSoneri Bank Limited Prepares for AGM with Transfer Book ClosureMillat Tractors Ltd Schedules AGM for June 15Karachi Stock Exchange Reports Progressive Growth in MarchApna Microfinance Bank Limited to Close Books in JuneALAbbas Sugar Mills Announces Impressive 150% DividendBawany Air Products Limited Sets AGM on May 29Karachi Stock Exchange Ends Year on a High Note in DecemberMughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited Announces Transfer Book ClosureSecure Logistics Group Limited to Host AGM on May 31Beco Steel Limited Schedules AGM for Mid-JuneFebruary Sees Subdued Activity at Karachi Stock ExchangeAtlas Honda Limited Announces Massive 300% Dividend; AGM Scheduled for June 27Shifa International Hospitals Ltd to Hold AGM on June 15Karachi Stock Exchange Observes Modest Movements in JanuaryBank of Khyber Schedules AGM for May 31JS Bank Limited Announces Closure of Transfer Books and AGM ScheduleDawood Lawrencepur Ltd Postpones AGM with SECP ApprovalThe Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd Delays AGMOctopus Digital Limited Announces AGM DatePakistan International Container Terminal to Hold AGM on May 29Karachi Stock Exchange Shows Strong Performance in April with Rise in Market Capitalization and IndexesProgressive Insurance Company Schedules AGM for June 3Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd Granted Extension for AGM by SECPSoneri Bank Limited Announces Transfer Book Closure for Mid-JuneOmani Envoy Urges Expansion of Pakistani Agricultural Exports to OmanKATI President Calls for Urgent Economic Reforms to Counter IMF’s Gloomy Trade Deficit ForecastDeputy Mayor warns K-Electric against its behaviorInterior Minister takes notice of 15 forest fire incidents in Islamabad, Margalla HillsSpeakers stress need for removing bottlenecks in promotion of oil, gas sectorActing President, PM express grief over tragic accident in BalochistanWorkshop on ‘AI’ held at Ministry of ITPCB Women’s University Cricket Tournament 2024 to begin tomorrowFour die of heatstroke in SindhGold rates go down in Pakistan28 killed, 17 injured as coach overturns in Washuk15 years on, call to probe Shopian double rape and murder by global bodyPunjab to recruit 30,000 teachers during summer vacationsInterior Minister expresses grief over loss of precious lives in traffic accident near WashukCM Murad imposes ban on transfer, posting, new recruitment in local councilsPakistan, Saint Lucia formalize diplomatic relationsIndian army storms police station, brutally beats officers, staff in IIOJKPTI Karachi continues hunger strike outside KPCFarmers will be issued Benazir Hari Cards, tells Sindh CMPakistani intending pilgrim sets example of honestyPakistan sees big drop in LPG rates