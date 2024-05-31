The National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah has said that despite facing criticism, he will continue to emphasize that dialogue is the only way to spread peace in the region.
According to Kashmir Media Service, In an interview with Indian media outlet, former IIOJK chief minister also expressed hope for a change in the government in power in India after the Lok Sabha election results are announced and that the new dispensation will pursue dialogue with Pakistan.
“I hope we see good election results with a new government in Delhi that will pursue dialogue with Pakistan.” Abdullah affirmed, “Even though I have been labeled as a Pakistani, Khalistani, and American agent, I will not cease to advocate for dialogue between India and Pakistan.”
“IIOJK will not be fine until these two big countries realize that war is no longer the way forward.” Abdullah called for international investigation into recent shooting incidents, saying, “International pressure must be created, and international investigating agencies must probe the matter.”