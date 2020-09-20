Diamer Basha Dam Project: Process of Thousands of Jobs for Gilgit-Baltistan Commences

Lahore, September 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): As the construction activities on strategically important Diamer Bash Dam Project are picking up pace, the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has also commenced the process for providing thousands of jobs to the people of Dimer and Gilgit Baltistan for poverty alleviation in the area and socio-economic uplift of the local populace.

WAPDA today advertised as many as 124 vacancies ranging from Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 6 to 16, against which only the people belonging to District Diamer, Gilgit Baltistan will be recruited. Earlier, WAPDA also advertised 179 vacancies of BPS 14 to 20 and some 317 vacancies for security personnel. The eligible candidates hailing from the project area and Gilgit Baltistan will be given priority against these vacancies as well, since progress of the locals is amongst the foremost priorities of WAPDA.

Besides providing employment to the locals on priority, a sum of Rs.78.5 billion is also being spent for resettlement and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) leading towards socio-economic development in the area. As many as 44 development schemes for improving the existing water supply, irrigation, health and education infrastructures. Construction of Chilas Cadet College under the CBMs is nearing completion which will help provide quality education to the local students. In addition, Thak Hydropower Project of 3 MW is also about to be completed to meet the electricity requirements of the area.

It is worth mentioning here that Diamer Basha Dam, a vital project for water, food and energy security of Pakistan, is being constructed on River Indus, 315 Kilometers (Km) upstream of Tarbela Dam, 180 Km downstream of Gilgit, and 40 Km downstream of Chilas town.

Diamer Basha Dam with gross water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 Mega Watt (MW) will go a long way in stabilizing the economy. The project will also prove to be instrumental in developing the human resources and creating employment opportunities in the country. As many as 16,500 job opportunities of engineers and other staff will be made available at the national and local levels.

