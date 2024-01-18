Different sections of motorway closed due to dense fog

QUETTA: Different sections of motorway temporarily closed due to dense fog that has badly affected social and business life in several areas of the country.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police, the closed sections include: M-1 from Burhan to Swabi, from Swabi to Rashakai and Rashakai to Peshawar toll plaza; M-2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooq Abad; M-3 from Faizpur interchange to Darkhana; M-4 Faisalabad Interchange to Pindi Bhattian and from Faisalabad to Sher Shah; M-5 from Rahim Yaar Khan to Rohri and from Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif; and M-11 from Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza to Sambrial toll plaza

Commuters have been advised to make their travel plans after getting latest updates from National Highway and Motorway helpline 130 and its social media platforms.