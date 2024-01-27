Different sections of motorway temporarily closed due to dense fog

LAHORE: Different sections of motorway have been temporarily closed due to dense fog.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police on Saturday, the closed sections include:

M-2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad; M-3 from Faizpur to Darkhana; M-4 from Sher Shah Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Sher Shah Interchange to Faisalabad; Sher Shah Interchange to Gojra; Shorkot to Gojra and from Shamkot Interchange to Abdul Hakeem Interchange; M-5 from Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif Interchange.

The Motorway-11 was also close from Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Sambaryal and from Mahmood Buti Toll Plaza to Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza.

Commuters have been advised to make their travel plans after getting latest updates from National Highway and Motorway helpline 130 and its social media platforms.