DIG directs concerned to dispose of complaints without any delay

Islamabad, June 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Islamabad police Afzaal Ahmed Kousar has directed the concerned police officials to dispose of complaints of the residents without any delay. The directions came as he held an ‘Open Katchehry’ at his office here on Tuesday. The forum was provided to the residents on the directions of Inspector-General Police Islamabad, Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, according to the police officials. SP Usman Tipu was also present on the occasion. The DIG also called a report on the delay in registration of FIRs and inquiries. He directed the concerned police officials to dispose of complaints on merit and without any delay.

He warned the officials of strict departmental action if found involved in any kind of irregularity. Speaking to the complainants, the DIG said that the police department was holding ‘Open Katchehries’ so as to resolve the public issues on priority basis. He said the officers were attending the public calls on social media as well. “The purpose of the same is to ensure access of common people to the police high ups,” he said and added the concerned have been directed to immediately move on public complaints.

