Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Saturday reviewed the performance of all zones and directed the officials to improve crime control and investigation standards.
He was chairing a crime meeting with the zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Superintendent Police Dolphin, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs).
The DIG reviewed the performance of all zones and directed the officials to improve crime control and investigation standards. He emphasized the need to conduct merit-based investigations and submit challans on time.
He directed to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders. He also directed a massive crackdown against the car and motorcycle theft. He further directed to take action against the active gangs.
The DIG stressed that the police have a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against children and women. He directed that technology be used to improve policing.
He emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of citizens. He said it must be clear to everyone that we all have a shared responsibility to enforce the law and protect the lives and property of citizens.
‘We must perform our duties with utmost dedication, and no one, including myself, is above the law,’ the DIG stated.