Islamabad, November 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Monday said that police are striving hard to facilitate the citizens by all means and the conversation between policemen and the visitors in police stations are being monitored via digital control room.

He said that Thana Culture is being changed swiftly adding that police are advancing towards new policing under wise leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman. He expressed these views while interacting with the citizens/complainants visiting different police stations here. He said all the officers have been directed to behave politely with the crime victims and other visitors in police stations.

“Body cameras have been installed on uniforms of SHOs, Moharrars, fronts desks and police guides to monitor their activities as well as interaction with crime victims,” he mentioned. He said the body cam system to be broadened to offices of Zonal SPs and SDPOs to bring betterment in policing. Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that purpose of introducing the latest technology is to facilitate the complainants and citizens. “With the latest technology, the complainants are not needed to visit offices of senior police officers,” he said.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Police

Data centre H-11, Admin Block,

Police Head Quarter, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9258371 Ext (160)

Fax: +92-51-4443180

Email: webmaster@islamabadpolice.gov.pk

Website: https://islamabadpolice.gov.pk