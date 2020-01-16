Digital Pakistan Internship Portal launched

January 15, 2020

Islamabad, January 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddique inaugurated the Digital Pakistan Internship Portal here on Wednesday. This is a major milestone in efforts to accelerate the growth of IT Industry in Pakistan as the newly developed, state of the art portal would enhance collaboration and cooperation between Pakistan’s information technology industry, local universities and IT graduates.

One of the main features of the portal is to enable Pakistani IT companies to work directly with academia to solve problems through utilizing the intellect and knowledge available at Pakistani universities. The IT companies would post problems on the Digital Pakistan Portal. The university professors and graduate students would be able to study the postings and attempt to solve the problems by working directly with the relevant companies thereby improving scope and breathe of Pakistan’s IT ecosystem in the process.

The portal would also automate the hiring of interns by IT companies. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said Digital Pakistan Internship portal is a step in the right direction to recognize talent and eliminate bottlenecks that potentially slow the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry. He said that the present government is committed for the growth of IT industry and growth of youth of the country.

He said that the youth are the resourceful segment of the society. Our youth has great talent and they are the future of the country, he said. He said that it is vital to engage youth with healthy activities to enable them to come forward to play role in nation building. He said that Pakistan’s IT sector has a promising future. On this occasion, PSEB also signed MoUs with HEC and Ecommerce Gateway for promotion of Digital Pakistan internship portal in the academia and the industry.

