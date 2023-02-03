Digital Photographic, Painting Exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day inaugurated at ISA

Islamabad: A Digital Photographic and Painting Exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was inaugurated at Information Service Academy (ISA) in Islamabad on Friday to expose the grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the exhibition depicts the pain and agony of Kashmiri people and is a reminder to the world that Kashmiris stand resolute in their demand for freedom. Mushaal Mullick called upon the United Nations and other world bodies to put their resolution and promises into action and designate a special envoy on Kashmir for raising the voice of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Urging all political forces in Pakistan to fight unitedly for Kashmir cause, she said there is a need to constitute a strong legal team to pursue the issue on legal grounds at the international courts. Hurriyat leader of All Pakistan Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter, Abdul Hameed Lone said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and not an internal matter of India.

He said every year, the Kashmir Solidarity Day reminds the world of this long pending dispute and the sufferings of Kashmiris due to silence of international community. At the exhibition, paintings, promos and documentaries highlighted the Indian brutalities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while on the other hand, it reflected the unflinching resolve of Kashmiris for freedom.