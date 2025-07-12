Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, linked Pakistan’s nuclear strength to the success of “Bunyan-e-Marsoos” during his address at the National Incubation Center (NIC) in Karachi. He termed the Digital Youth Hub as Pakistan’s largest platform connecting youth with employment, educational resources, and business opportunities. He declared youth empowerment a key government priority, aligning with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of their active participation in national development.
He urged the youth to utilize knowledge, unity, and digital literacy to address the complexities of fifth-generation warfare.
Rana Mashhood commended the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth at NED University of Engineering and Technology, appreciating their innovative projects and business acumen. He reiterated the government’s confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani youth.
Recalling the history of youth-oriented policies, he referenced the first Pakistan Youth Policy introduced in Punjab during the Muslim League (N) government, later used as a model for other provinces. This policy included programs such as laptops, financial assistance for education, skill development loans, and support for new businesses.
The Chairman explained how the Prime Minister’s Youth Program creates an enabling environment for young entrepreneurs to hone their skills and launch businesses. He cited the establishment of National Incubation Centers across the country in 2016 as evidence of this commitment. He emphasized the government’s dedication to providing equal opportunities to all youth, regardless of their background.
Attributing Pakistan’s success in “Bunyan-e-Marsoos” to the nuclear capabilities developed during former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, Rana Mashhood emphasized the significance of this achievement.