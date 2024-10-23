Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that digitalization is essential for progress in the field of science.
Addressing a ceremony here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said introducing new trends in research will prove beneficial for the country.
He said the youth are equipping themselves with modern technology, which will ultimately help the country overcome economic challenges in the future.
Ahsan Iqbal said the government is also introducing modern trends in the field of 3D printing.