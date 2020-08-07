Dipl: (Japan lauds Pakistan’s successful fight against Covid-19)

August 7, 2020

Islamabad: Japanese Defence Minister Kono Taro has commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.

According to a Radio report, while talking to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a video conversation, Japanese Defence Minister also appreciated Pakistan’s successful fight against COVID-19 and measures to contain the LOCUST threat.

Both sides agreed to resume staff level talks as soon as pandemic situation improves and enhance bilateral defence cooperation, especially in the fields of training, joint exercises and anti-piracy measures.

Matters of mutual interest, military to military ties, defence and security cooperation and Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate COVID-19 were discussed. In the end, the Army Chief thanked the defence minister for offering assistance to cope with LOCUST.

