Dipl: (Pakistan’s HC Malaysia rescues 54 Pakistani passengers stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport)

March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Fifty-four Pakistani nationals scheduled to travel to Pakistan by Thai and Emirates airlines were stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday after airlines refused to allow boarding in wake of restrictions on air travel to Pakistan.

According to a press release received here on Sunday from Malaysia, the situation became complicated as the passengers had already completed immigration formalities and were waiting for boarding. After airlines’ refusal to allow boarding, the passengers were left stranded.

On receipt of information, the High Commission immediately mobilized its officers to reach out to the Malaysian Immigration authorities to facilitate the re-entry of stranded Pakistanis. After concerted efforts, the Mission was able to accomplish re-entry of all the stranded Pakistani passengers.

After securing the release from the airport around midnight, the stranded passengers were accommodated in a local hotel and provided meals.

It may be noted that a Movement Control Order banning all non-essential movement and social interaction has been in place since 18 March in Malaysia.

The role played by Ghulam Haider, First Secretary/Community Welfare Attache and Afzaal Tahir, Counsellor to mitigate a humanitarian situation is highly commendable.

We are highly grateful to Government of Malaysia for their understanding and support especially under the grave circumstances, the Embassy officials said.

