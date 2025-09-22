Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, echoing the United Nations’ theme for the International Day of Peace, ‘Act Now for a Peaceful World,’ urged the international community to address aggression and unfairness, highlighting the continuing conflicts involving India and Israel, which threaten regional and global harmony.
In a statement today, the PPP leader stressed that tranquility is not simply the lack of conflict but the existence of fairness, equality, and reciprocal respect between countries. “Tranquility is the foundation of prosperity. Without it, democracy weakens, justice falters, and the human spirit endures hardship,” he stated.
Mr. Bhutto Zardari honored Pakistan’s founders and those who died for the country who envisioned a country based on dignity, justice, and tranquility. He noted that the PPP, guided by the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, has consistently advocated for harmony, both domestically and internationally.
The PPP chairman cautioned that radicalism, poverty, and disparity pose significant risks to tranquility and stability. “Genuine tranquility cannot be founded on silence or tyranny. It necessitates social justice, the empowerment of the disadvantaged, and the safeguarding of fundamental human entitlements. A tranquil Pakistan is not just our citizens” desire but also a serious responsibility for future generations,” he added.
Denouncing worldwide unfairness, Pakistan’s foreign minister said, “Humanity will eternally bear the disgrace of the atrocities perpetrated by Israeli defense personnel in Gaza and the harshness of Indian control in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These calamities are not merely regional matters – they are injuries on the conscience of humankind, and a summons to the planet to take action with urgency and determination.”
Reiterating his steadfast dedication, Mr. Bhutto Zardari vowed that the PPP will maintain its fight for a tranquil, democratic, and progressive Pakistan – a Pakistan that upholds the ideals of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, honors the sacrifices of its fallen heroes, and meaningfully aids global tranquility, stability, and teamwork.