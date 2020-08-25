Diplomatic: (Embassy of Pakistan Ankara launches “Virtual Run for Kashmir” humanitarian initiative)

August 25, 2020

Islamabad:The Embassy of Pakistan Ankara, in a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, launched the “Virtual Run for Kashmir” humanitarian initiative that aims to express solidarity with the oppressed people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a press release received here on Tuesday from Ankara, while speaking via a video message on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Syrus Sajjad Qazi, said the military siege in IIOJ and K had continued for over a year since the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of 5 August 2019.

During this time, he said, the human rights and the humanitarian situation in the occupied region had deteriorated to an unprecedented level, with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC IPHRC); as well as independent human rights organizations; civil society; parliaments of numerous countries; as well as international media organizations had all documented and condemned these atrocities.

He said prolonged lockdown; arbitrary detentions, fake “encounters” and extra-judicial killings; indiscriminate and arbitrary use of force, including pellet guns, against unarmed Kashmiri protestors; and continued detention of the Kashmiri political leaders were all a blot on the collective conscience of the humanity. Ambassador Qazi underlined the importance of continuing to fulfill our moral responsibility to highlight the suffering of the Kashmiris in IIOJ and K at all platforms.

He said “Run for Kashmir” initiative was part of these global efforts, and invited the Pakistani community and students in Turkey to join the initiative. He said the purpose of the initiative was to encourage everyone to express their support for the Kashmiris by being part of a global virtual Marathon. He said every step as part of this marathon would be a step towards justice and helping Kashmiris attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

