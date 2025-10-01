A significant diplomatic engagement took place as Germany’s newly appointed Consul General, Thomas E. Schultze, visited the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday. He was warmly received by Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, in a meeting aimed at fostering bilateral ties and exploring avenues for collaboration.
Mayor Murtaza Wahab extended his cordial welcome to the Consul General, acknowledging the longstanding, amicable, and economically important relations between Pakistan and Germany. He emphasized the necessity of enhancing cooperation in trade, education, and cultural sectors, which are pivotal to both nations.
The Mayor offered an in-depth overview of Karachi”s administrative framework, municipal affairs, and ongoing development initiatives, underscoring the city”s commitment to improving civic amenities. In reciprocation, the German diplomat extended an invitation to the Mayor to visit Hamburg, promoting the idea of strengthening sister city relations.
Discussions also ventured into potential medical exchanges and cultural partnership opportunities, with the Consul General expressing Germany”s keenness to broaden collaborative efforts, particularly in Karachi. The meeting is perceived as a constructive step toward nurturing interpersonal connections and setting the stage for future joint ventures.
The dialogue underscores a shared vision for progress, marking a hopeful trajectory in the diplomatic rapport between the two countries.