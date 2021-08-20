Director General ANF calls on Governor Sindh in Karachi

Karachi, August 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House. Force Commander Sindh Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi was also present in the meeting.

The DG ANF briefed Governor Sindh in detail about the meeting with the Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding counter-narcotics. The Governor of Sindh said that we have to eradicate drug mafia together to make Sindh a drug-free province.

