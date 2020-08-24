Director General Karachi Development Authority visits various areas of Malik Jaffer Society

August 24, 2020

Karachi, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Director General Karachi Development Authority Mr. Asif Ikram visited various areas of the Malik Jaffer Society. During the visit, the Director General also reviewed the ongoing development works including construction of road construction which is funded by ADP. On that occasion, the Director General KDA Asif Ikram issued a directive to the Chief Engineer that carpeting of the roads surrounding the Imam Bargain should be done before Ashur while the Mourn Juloos passing through the procession should also be carpeted immediately.

He said that the process of widening sewerage lines and closing of main hulls should also be completed by eliminating the impeding obstacles on the procession roads, besides taking immediate steps to close the roadways due to last rains. Great The DG KDA said that all relevant officers of the institution should maintain strong links with the Civic bodies so that they can get help in any emergency. Deputy Commissioner Miller Mr. Ghanwar Ali Laghari, Chief Engineer and other concerned engineers were also present on the occasion.

