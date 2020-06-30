Director General KDA visits Gulistan-e-Johar Block 40-A and 40-B on the complain of Allotters

June 30, 2020

Karachi, June 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Director General KDA, Mr. Asif Ikram visited Gulistan-e-Johar Block 40-A and 40-B on the complain of Allotters. On that occasion Director General KDA gave directions to Estate and Enforcement Department for the operation against illegal occupants while in the supervision of DG KDA, Estate and Enforcement staff demolished illegal construction and along with implementation of monitoring system sign board of Authority also displayed on evicted property. Director General KDA praised Estate and Enforcement Staff on their performance and vows to keep continue operation against illegal occupants.

For more information, contact:

Karachi Development Authority (KDA)

Civic Center, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99232417

Email: kdamedia77@gmail.com

Website: http://www.kda.gos.pk/

