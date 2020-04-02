Home » General, Official News
Director-General Sindh Rangers calls on Governor Sindh at Governor House in Karachi
April 2, 2020
Karachi, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Director-General Sindh Rangers Major General Umar Ahmed Bukhari called on Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail at the Governor House in Karachi. During the meeting, the overall law and order situation of the province came under discussion.
For more information, contact:
Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)
Sindh Governor House
Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3
Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk
Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Sindh Governor House
PPI_Banner