Director-General Sindh Rangers calls on Governor Sindh at Governor House in Karachi

April 2, 2020

Karachi, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Director-General Sindh Rangers Major General Umar Ahmed Bukhari called on Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail at the Governor House in Karachi. During the meeting, the overall law and order situation of the province came under discussion.

 

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

