Director of Proud Pakistan Awards calls on Women Development Minister

January 27, 2020

Karachi, January 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Director of Proud Pakistan Awards Salman Ibrahini on Monday called on Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza. The Minister during the meeting said that Women Complaint Cells were being run across the province under the Women Development Department.

Syeda Shahla Raza added that the present government was enacting legislation to improve all laws to provide equal opportunities to women in every sector of life, while the Child Marriage Restraint Act, the Violence Prevention Act and the Harassment at Workplace Act were approved by the Sindh Assembly under the department.

She said there was scope for further improvement in this regard and the present Sindh government was implementing gender equality. The Minister said that to enhance the lives of home-based workers, there was a need for further development of capabilities of women.

Earlier Salman Ibrahini informed the Minister that the Syeda Shahla Raza had been nominated for an award by the Proud Pakistan Awards in recognition of her valuable services. This year, Asifa Bhutto had also been nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award. The awards would be held in city of Houston, US in July-August, he said.

