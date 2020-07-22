Directors written aptitude test schedule

July 21, 2020

Lahore, July 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Higher Education Department has scheduled written aptitude Test in Punjab Higher Education Commission on July 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM.

For more information, contact:

Higher Education Department

Government of the Punjab

Civil Secretariat, the Mall, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99210039, +92-42-99210042

Fax: +92-42-99210040

Email: info.hed@punjab.gov.pk

Website: https://hed.punjab.gov.pk/

