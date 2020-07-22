Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
Directors written aptitude test schedule
July 21, 2020
Lahore, July 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Higher Education Department has scheduled written aptitude Test in Punjab Higher Education Commission on July 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM.
Higher Education Department
Government of the Punjab
Civil Secretariat, the Mall, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99210039, +92-42-99210042
Fax: +92-42-99210040
Email: info.hed@punjab.gov.pk
Website: https://hed.punjab.gov.pk/
