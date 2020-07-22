National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Directors written aptitude test schedule

July 21, 2020

Lahore, July 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Higher Education Department has scheduled written aptitude Test in Punjab Higher Education Commission on July 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM.

For more information, contact:
Higher Education Department
Government of the Punjab
Civil Secretariat, the Mall, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99210039, +92-42-99210042
Fax: +92-42-99210040
Email: info.hed@punjab.gov.pk
Website: https://hed.punjab.gov.pk/

Related Posts

PPI_Banner