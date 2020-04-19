National

Ministries, Official News

Dirty priority of Indian Government is to suppress people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: President

April 19, 2020

Islamabad, April 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr Arif Alvi has said that instead of providing them basic health facilities, the dirty priority of the Indian government is to suppress the people of Occupied Kashmir. In a tweet today, he said Indian soldiers have carried out this primary task through heinous brutalization, torture and suppression. According to an Indian media report, Kashmir has one ventilator for every 71,000 people, one doctor for 3,900 people but one-armed soldier for every nine people.

 

