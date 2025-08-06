On August 5, 2019, India unilaterally revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which was condemned globally and raised serious human rights concerns. Islamabad maintains that the change in Kashmir’s status is illegal and unacceptable. This action, deemed illegal under international law and UN resolutions, led to a severe crackdown in the region.
India’s actions have subjected millions of Kashmiris to severe hardships, including alleged unlawful killings, enforced disappearances, and suppression of fundamental freedoms. Communication blackouts and heavy military presence have further exacerbated the suffering of the people.
Pakistan has consistently expressed its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and their struggle for self-determination.
The Kashmir dispute remains a major point of contention between India and Pakistan. The international community recognizes the disputed nature of the region and the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future.