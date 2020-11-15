KARACHI:The Member of National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nusrat Wahid, said on Sunday that a recent survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan had showed that PTI would win upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) being held today, November 15.

MNA Nusrat revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had lost their credibility and worth because of corruption while the PTI was confident of winning GB elections through its performance and practical works during the last two and half years which was also being acknowledged by the GB residents.

She spoke to a delegation of journalists that PML-N could never get success and now the party would have to face historical defeat in getting its objectives. Commenting on the statement of Maryam Nawaz regarding the negotiations with establishment and to send government back to home, Nusrat elaborated that Nawaz Sharif escaped abroad on the basis of fake medical excuses while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was being used and blackmailed by PML-N, hence, the PTI would complete its five years tenure for which millions of voters elected it.

She said: “Opposition also blackmailed government and told a lie on FATF issue, while citizens are facing inflation because of the former governments incompetent policies and corruptions and now they want to get NRO but the people of Pakistan are well aware about the corrupt mafia in shape of PML-N and PPP that’s why both parties are indulged in conspiracies against PTI government.”

The federal government had already finalized a policy to improve exports and decrease imports while another plan was on way to end inflation and control the hike in prices of daily routine items, she concluded.