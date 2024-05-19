﻿Distressed Pakistani students reach home from Bishkek

As the recently unfolding situation in Kyrgyzstan has put the students at risk, the first flight carrying 180 passengers has reached Lahore.

According to a report on Saturday, the flight KA-571 landed at the Lahore Airport. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the students at the airport where he was flanked by the airport’s Chief Operating Officer and several senior officials.

Airport Manager Nazir Ahmad Khan said separate counters have been set up in the international arrival lounge for the passengers arriving in the flight while orders have also been issued to the FIA for the timely immigration of students and passengers coming from Bishkek.

Sources said two separate flights would also bring 360 students stuck in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow with one flight to land in Lahore and the other in the capital.

Dozens of Pakistani students were wounded in mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to some media reports, a recent fight between Egyptian students and local Kyrgyz people has been wrongly blamed on Pakistani students, leading to violent attacks on their hostels in Bishkek.

The attackers forcibly entered the hostels, broke the doors of the rooms and tortured and injured several students.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan has advised the Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normalcy. The embassy is also in contact with the local law-enforcement authorities to ensure safety of Pakistani students.

In a social media post, Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek Hasan Zaigham assured that the embassy was liasing with the local law-enforcement authorities to ensure safety of the Pakistani students.

The envoy also shared helpline numbers +996555554476 and +996507567667, asking the students to call in case of emergency.

“In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal. We are liasing with the local law-enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity,” the ambassador said.