Distribution of Hygiene Kits among the residents of Dar ul Aman Bhakkar, Lodhran, Layyah
July 4, 2020
Lahore, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Distribution of Hygiene Kits among the residents of Dar ul Aman Bhakkar, Lodhran, Layyah and Distribution of cloths among residents of Dar ul Aman Muzaffargarh.
Social Welfare Department
Government of the Punjab
Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Secretary Office,
M-Block near International Market, Model Town, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99232178-9
Website: https://swd.punjab.gov.pk/
