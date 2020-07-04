National

Distribution of Hygiene Kits among the residents of Dar ul Aman Bhakkar, Lodhran, Layyah

July 4, 2020

Lahore, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Distribution of Hygiene Kits among the residents of Dar ul Aman Bhakkar, Lodhran, Layyah and Distribution of cloths among residents of Dar ul Aman Muzaffargarh.

For more information, contact:
Social Welfare Department
Government of the Punjab
Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Secretary Office,
M-Block near International Market, Model Town, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99232178-9
Website: https://swd.punjab.gov.pk/

