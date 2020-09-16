(District): Cleanliness drive in Chaman launched

Chaman:Administrator and Chief Officer, Municipal Corporation Chaman, Muhammad Salim Achakzai said all available resources are being mobilized for addressing the problems of Chaman.

These views were expressed by him while talking to local people during his inspection of ongoing cleanliness drive launched on the instructions of MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai on Tuesday.

He said that all the genuine demands of the people would be entertained on priority basis. He said that no compromise would be made on the cleanliness of Chaman city adding that strict disciplinary action in accordance with rules in vogue would be taken against the negligent staff.