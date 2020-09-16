(District): Cops promoted in Balochistan

Quetta:Several Assistant Sub Inspectors (BS-11) have been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector (B-14) on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee.

According to an order issued by the office of Commandant Balochistan Constabulary Quetta, Assistant Sub Inspectors (B-11) Muhammad Yousaf, Abdul Majeed, Ali Shair, Muhammad Naveed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Jamil Ahmed, Muhammad Hadi, Bashir Khan, Ali Gohar, Dad Shah, Javed Hussain, Maqsood Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Rahim, Maqbool Hussain, Bakhsh Khan, Ghulam Hussain, Bahadur Khan, Asad Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Ali Hassan, Bhatey Khan, Tawakul Khan, Dilbur Hussain, Muhammad Hayat and Abdul Rehman have been promoted to rank of Sub Inspector (B-14) on regular basis.