Karachi:An elderly man drowned in Indus flood near Ripri town of district Khairpur Mirs on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a 60-year-old man, Mir Mohammad Jodh, was crossing the flood water when he drowned on the outskirts of village Abdullah Jodh near Ripri town.

Villagers recovered and shifted him to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, his body was handed over to the heirs. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the village.