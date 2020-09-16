(District): Irate man kills mother near TMK

Tando Mohammad Khan:An irate man killed his mother near Tando Mohammad Khan on Wednesday.

The man, Asghar Mallah, attacked his 49-year-old mother, Rasti Mallah, with a stone in village Saman Mallah near Tando Mohammad Khan following which she suffered severe head injury and died.

Police rushed to the scene on information, shifted the body to a local hospital and handed over to the family after completion of a postmortem examination.

The police have arrested the accused and started a further probe into the incident. However, the victim woman’s husband said that the accused was mentally-retarded. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the area.