MIRPURKHAS: A passenger was killed and four others were injured in a road accident near Mirpurkhas on Friday.

A fast-moving coach and a trailer collided with each other at Dada Cement factory area near Mirpurkhas. As a result, one person was killed and four others injured.

The body and the injured were brought to a local hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to the heirs. They have arrested the accused killer and started an investigation into the incident.