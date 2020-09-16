(District): Rain expected in upper Sindh

Karachi:Met office has forecast that on Wednesday, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, eastern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

On Thursday, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Hot and dry prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Noorpurthal 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Gilgit 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 01.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Turbat 44°C, Dadu and Sukkur 41°C.