Tandojam:Two brothers lost their lives and a girl fainted due to food poisoning near Tandojam on Wednesday.

Two brothers, Nisar Ahmed, 7, Ayaz Ahmed, 16, and a girl got fainted due to consuming contaminated food in village Adam Jamali near Tandojam.

They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where the two brothers died while the girl’s condition was stated to be serious. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the village.