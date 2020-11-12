NASEERABAD:Two persons died and two sustained serious injuries in different incidents in Naseerabad on Thursday.

According to police, armed men shot dead one person namely Kujla Khan in Goth Shah Mir area within the jurisdiction of Police Station, Khankot.

Attackers managed to flee after committing the crime. Dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital and later handed over to heirs after fulfilling medico-legal formalities. Police cited an old enmity as motive behind the murder.

Separately, two motorcycles collided head on near Rafi Pull area within the precinct of Police Station Sadar, Dera Murad Jamali. Resultantly, one person namely Ghulam Haider died while two persons Maula Bakhsh and Ghulam Hussain sustained injuries. Injured were rushed to Hospital. Further investigation is being conducted by the concerned police.

However, four persons including a woman and children sustained injuries after falling from a motorcycle in Bolan area of District Kachhi on Thursday. According to detail, motorcycle slipped on Bibi Nani Pull area of Bolan. Resultantly, Hafiz Muhammad Azam, his wife, children Fida-ur-Rehman and Shazia sustained injuries. Injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Mach for treatment.