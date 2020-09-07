(District) Two real brothers shot dead

QUETTA:Armed men shot dead two real brothers in district Killa Abdullah of the province on Sunday evening.

Among the deceased, one was reported to be the district President of Government Teachers Association.

Police sources said armed men shot dead Ahmed Jan in Killi Mungulzai area of Tehsil Gulistan District Killa Abdullah and later abducted his brother Abdul Manan. After killing Abdul Manan, assailants threw his body at a deserted place and managed to escape.

Assistant Commissioner Killa Abdullah, Jahanzeb Sheikh said levies cordoned off the area after being informed of the incident. Deceased Abdul Manan was reported to be the President of Government Teachers Association, Killa Abdullah.

An old enmity was reported to be motive behind the murder.