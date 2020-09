HYDERABAD: An irate man killed his wife over a domestic dispute on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

Kanjhi Kolhi axed his wife Longa to death in village Haji Imam Ali Unar in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The cause behind the murder was stated to be an old enmity.

Police shifted the body to a local hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to the heirs. They have arrested the accused killer and started an investigation into the incident.