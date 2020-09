Jam Nawaz Ali:An irate man killed his wife over a domestic issue near Jam Nawaz Ali on Tuesday.

The man, Mayo Bheel, killed his wife Tulshi by attacking with axe in village Habibullah Mangrio the incident occurred over a domestic issue. The accused fled to unknown destination after killing his wife

The body was shifted to a local hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to the heirs. The police have started investigation into the incident.