Division of Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party announced

QUETTA: Division of Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party was formally announced by the sacked leaders of PKMAP in the congress of the party held at Ayub Stadium, Quetta on Tuesday. Khushal Khan Kakar son of former Senator and provincial President, PKMAP, late Usman Kakar was elected as Chairman of Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party while Mukhtiar Khan Yousafzai was elected as Co-Chairman of the party.

According to detail, national congress of PKMAP held at Ayub Stadium elected Khushal Khan Kakar as Chairman of PKMAP. Among other office bearers elected by the national congress of Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) included Mukhtiar Yousafzai, Co-Chairman, Raza Muhammad Raza, Senior Deputy Chairman, Khurshid Kakajee, Secretary General, Essa Roshan, Secretary Information, Yousaf Khan Kakar, Secretary Finance and Obaidullah Jan Babat, central Secretary.