MADEJI:A dog bite FIR, under sections 191, 190 and 289 PPC, was registered by ASI Shahnawaz Narejo against Secretary, Union Council, Amrot, Zahid Kehar, at Gaheja police station near here on Wednesday.

An 11-year girl Zenab, daughter of Qamardin Junejo, was bitten by a stray dog in Darro village 20 days ago and she was injured and got treatment from Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital.

Junejo told newsmen that the menace of stray dogs had increased manifold in the area but UC authorities had done nothing to launch any campaign to kill stray and pye dogs despite court orders hence he made a complaint to the police.

UC Secretary Zahid Kehar said that since the past three months funds had not been released by the Sindh government, therefore, drive could not be initiated. He said Mukhtiarkar, Garhi Yasin, has now been appointed as UC administrator and he had been requested to launch the drive to wipe out stray dogs from their jurisdiction.