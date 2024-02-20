Domestic violence survivor Rizwana again hospitalized

LAHORE: A 14-year-old housemaid, Rizwana, was again admitted to General Hospital Lahore for expected surgery of her arms.

According to General Hospital Lahore information on Tuesday, the medical panel will examine the alignment of Rizwana’s arms, head and face injuries.

It may be recalled, that Rizwana was again brought to the hospital after getting discharged on December 5, last year, due to pain in her arm. The hospital administration stated that surgery needed to be done on her arm.

According to the General Hospital administration, Rizwana, a victim of violence, was discharged from the hospital after recovering a few months ago.

A 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station. The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad.