Door to door voters’ verification campaign extended 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the last date of the ongoing door to door campaign for verification of electoral rolls across the country till 21st of this month. According to the Election Commission, the last date has been extended to facilitate the people. The Election Commission has asked the people to ensure their enrolment in the lists for playing effective role in next general elections in 2023.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a four hour long meeting at CM’s office

PPI News Agency

Inhuman treatment to Mushtaq Zargar’s relatives in IIOJK flayed

PPI News Agency

Fake Indian claims about Pulwama incident exposed

PPI News Agency