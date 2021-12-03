Door to door voters’ verification campaign extended 

Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the last date of the ongoing door to door campaign for verification of electoral rolls across the country till 21st of this month. According to the Election Commission, the last date has been extended to facilitate the people. The Election Commission has asked the people to ensure their enrolment in the lists for playing effective role in next general elections in 2023.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk