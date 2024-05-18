﻿Dozens injured in attacks on hostel students

Dozens of Pakistani students were wounded in mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Friday night.

According to a report on Saturday, a recent fight between Egyptian students and local Kyrgyz people has been wrongly blamed on Pakistani students, leading to violent attacks on their hostels in Bishkek.

The attackers forcibly entered the hostels, broke the doors of the rooms and tortured and injured several students.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan has advised the Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normalcy. The embassy is also in contact with the local law-enforcement authorities to ensure safety of Pakistani students.

In a social media post, Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek Hasan Zaigham assured that the embassy was liasing with the local law-enforcement authorities to ensure safety of the Pakistani students.

The envoy also shared helpline numbers +996555554476 and +996507567667, asking the students to call in case of emergency.

“In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal. We are liasing with the local law-enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity,” the ambassador said.