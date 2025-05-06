In a firm declaration of Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to regional harmony, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasized the nation’s dedication to peace and security while asserting its right to defend its sovereignty and national interests.
In a significant development, Dar engaged in a telephone discussion with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan today, providing updates on the latest regional dynamics.
During the conversation, Dar unequivocally dismissed India’s recent provocative measures, which include baseless accusations, incendiary propaganda, and the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. He labeled these actions as a blatant breach of the treaty’s provisions and a violation of international legal commitments.
The Malaysian Foreign Minister expressed support for Pakistan’s stance and advocated for all parties to exercise restraint. Both leaders concurred on the importance of maintaining close communication as the situation unfolds.