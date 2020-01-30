January 28, 2020

Houston, January 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, paid an official visit to Houston, Texas on 25-26 January 2020. The Ambassador was invited to speak at the 10th Annual Retreat of the American Pakistan Foundation (APF) – a leading community organization working to empower the diaspora and strengthen Pak-U.S. relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khan lauded the contributions of the Foundation, particularly its Chairman, Mr. Riaz Siddiqui and President, Ms. Shamila Chaudhary on bringing together the community from all over the U.S. and harnessing the potential of the youth. He also shared views on the current state of Pakistan-U.S. bilateral ties, the regional political situation as well as the improved economy and security situation in Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan remained committed towards building an enduring partnership with the U.S. across all spheres including education, innovation agriculture, and energy.

The Ambassador particularly emphasized the positive trajectory of the relationship which had brought about three summit-level meetings between President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan since July 2019. He thanked the community for lending full support in condemning India’s barbaric actions in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in U.S. Congress.

Among his other engagements, the Ambassador attended an event honouring the achievements and contributions of prominent Pakistani American Syed Javed Anwar. He also met a delegation of ICNA, prominent members of the community, and had media interactions with the Houston Chronicle as well as Pakistani channels. Consul General Abrar H. Hashmi and members of the Pakistani Consulate General, Houston assisted the Ambassador during his engagements.

